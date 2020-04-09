The Yellowknife Public Library announced on Wednesday April 8th the launch of their At Home Children’s Programs.

The library will be supplying the list of songs, rhymes, crafts and books. And then each parent will be able to represent the program for their respective child or children.

The following programs will be provided;

Baby Songs and Rhymes

Toddler Time

Preschool StoryTime

To find out more you can go to yellowknife.ca/ypl

On the left side of the webpage, you will see online resources, all you have to do is click on these pages and scroll through.

Yellowknife Public Library will also be providing some external links to great resources.