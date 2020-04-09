NewsYellowknife News YK public library at home children’s programs SHARE ON: Mo Fahim, staff Thursday, Apr. 9th, 2020 The library entrance and circulation desk. Yellowknife Public Library photo The Yellowknife Public Library announced on Wednesday April 8th the launch of their At Home Children’s Programs. The library will be supplying the list of songs, rhymes, crafts and books. And then each parent will be able to represent the program for their respective child or children. The following programs will be provided; Baby Songs and Rhymes Toddler Time Preschool StoryTime To find out more you can go to yellowknife.ca/ypl On the left side of the webpage, you will see online resources, all you have to do is click on these pages and scroll through. Yellowknife Public Library will also be providing some external links to great resources.