As of Wednesday, April 8th the City of Yellowknife Fire Division (YKFD) will no longer be issuing burning permits to residents.

According to the YKFD, no new burn permits will be issued at this time and until further notice.

The decision comes in an effort to conserve emergency response for those affected by COVID-19.

Permits are required for permanent and temporary fire pits, burning of grass, and bush-burning for land-clearing.

YKFD remind residents that any burning without a permit is prohibited and will result in a fine under city Bylaw No. 4502.

Yellowknifers may continue to burn only in approved fire pits or with pre-approved burning permits.