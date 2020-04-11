In a statement released Friday April 10th, NWT Minister of Industry, Tourism and Investment Katrina Nokleby announced the postponement the opening of Northwest Territories parks. Most territorial parks open on May 15 each year

“We know that families are eager to get outside and enjoy NWT Parks. I can assure you this decision was not made lightly, but ultimately the health and safety of our guests, staff, and contractors is our top priority. We look forward to the opening of our parks season at a later date.”Katrina Nokleby, Minister of Industry, Tourism and Investment

An opening date for the 2020 park season has not been confirmed at this time.

The decision supports territory-wide efforts to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus in the Northwest Territories. and follows examples set by Parks Canada and other jurisdictions.

The GNWT’s online reservation system will also remain closed until further notice. Renting of facilities such as kitchen shelters will not be available until the parks open.