Today the federal government announced nearly $130 million in aid to support Canada’s Northern communities as they deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says $72.6 million will be provided to the Yukon, Northwest Territories and Nunavut specifically for healthcare and community preparedness.

Trudeau also announced additional funding to Nutrition North Canada to make it easier to afford food and basics to keep families healthy, as well as a funding boost to northern air carriers to ensure a safe supply chain of groceries and medical equipment to Canada’s North.

Trudeau also addressed Northern entrepreneurs who may have been hit hard by COVID-19 restrictions. If you own a business and your costs are not already covered by a pre-existing support program, the federal government is now providing $15 million in additional funding to the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency (CANNOR) to ensure needed support is maintained.