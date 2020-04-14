The government of Canada is transferring $89.9 million to all territorial governments to assist in supporting healthcare, supply chains and air transport services to these communities.

Minister of Northern Affairs said the federal government has allocated $17.3 million in immediate relief to support critical air transport links in key central routes in Nunavik, Northwest territories and Yukon.

Dan Vandal also announced the allocation of funding for the first year of the Harvesters Support Grant to help Northerners return to traditional harvesting and food sharing practices by alleviating the high cost associated with traditional hunting and harvesting of foods.