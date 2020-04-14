The City of Yellowknife has released a list of maintenance reminders as well as necessary actions and precautions for residents to take during the spring melt season.

Slippery Conditions: Warmer temperatures by day and colder temperatures at night can cause slippery conditions on roads and sidewalks. Exercise extreme caution, particularly in mornings and evenings.

Public Sidewalks: Help keep Yellowknife clean by sweeping your sidewalks and picking up garbage from the adjacent curb. Property owners or occupiers with a public sidewalk are asked to clear it of any dirt, sand, and gravel accumulated during the winter.

Clear snow from roofs and awnings: to avoid injury to pedestrians walking by your house or business.

