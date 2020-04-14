The City of Yellowknife has released a list of maintenance reminders as well as necessary actions and precautions for residents to take during the spring melt season.

  • Snow Removal: Snow removal has concluded for the 2019/20 season.
  • Slippery Conditions: Warmer temperatures by day and colder temperatures at night can cause slippery conditions on roads and sidewalks.
    • Exercise extreme caution, particularly in mornings and evenings.
  • Spring Road Repairs: City crews are working hard thawing culverts, pumping puddles, repairing leaks, performing road maintenance, and fixing potholes to deal with spring road repairs.
  • Public Sidewalks: Help keep Yellowknife clean by sweeping your sidewalks and picking up garbage from the adjacent curb.
    • Property owners or occupiers with a public sidewalk are asked to clear it of any dirt, sand, and gravel accumulated during the winter.
  • Reporting: The City is working to complete repairs as quickly as possible and asks for patience while crews perform this work.
  • Drive with Caution: Drivers are asked to slow down, drive with caution, and avoid driving through accumulated water while spring road maintenance is underway.
  • Don’t Splash Pedestrians: Drivers are reminded to slow down during the spring melt season and take care not to splash pedestrians when driving by.
  • Clear snow from roofs and awnings: to avoid injury to pedestrians walking by your house or business.
  • Water Pooling: During the spring melt, if proper drainage is not in place, drainage water can accumulate in basements, under trailers, as backyard ponds or flow onto adjacent properties.
    • To minimize property damage and inconvenience, residents should explore drainage solutions such as pumps and drainage channels.
  • Outdoor Rinks; The Forrest Drive outdoor skating rink is closed for the season.
    • All other outdoor rinks remain open but their status may change, with little or no notice, due to warming weather.