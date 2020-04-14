Around midnight of Saturday April 11th, Fort Good Hope RCMP encountered a woman travelling on a snowmobile and carrying with her half a dozen 375 ml bottles of vodka and twelve beers.

The alcohol was seized by the RCMP as per the NWT Liquor Act. The 34-year-old unnamed woman from Fort Good Hope is facing charges in an ongoing investigation.

In a statement released Tuesday April 14th, Fort Good Hope RCMP Detachment Commander Sgt. Steve Huff stated “The amount of alcohol allowed in the community is determined by the NWT Liquor Act for a variety of reasons, including the prevention of crime related to excessive alcohol consumption. Fort Good Hope RCMP is committed to protecting our most vulnerable citizens as this is not a victimless crime”

Fort Good Hope RCMP would like to remind residents who have information about suspicious activity to call the detachment at 598-1111 and would also like to thank the citizens who do so.

If you have information and want to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477

Go to nwtnutips.com and click on “submit a web tip” or text “nwtnutips” plus your message to 274637.