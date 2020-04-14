On Tuesday April 14th, CBC North reported on the death of an infant from Kugluktuk, Nunavut late last week while self-isolating with his father in a Yellowknife hotel and the ensuing investigation.

MyYellowknifeNow reached out to the NWT Chief Coroner’s Office for a comment on the matter and received the following reply;

Attributed to NWT Chief Coroner Cathy Menard; The Chief Coroner’s office has advised: There is an ongoing investigation under the Chief Coroner’s office for an infant in Yellowknife. We are following the same process that is followed for every death that occurs when a person dies outside of their own territory, province or country. Given that the investigation is ongoing, and also to ensure that people are not alarmed without substantive reason, I encourage you to not speculate that this death investigation is a result of the current health pandemic.