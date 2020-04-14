NewsYellowknife News Infant’s death in Yellowknife hotel being investigated by NWT Coroner’s office SHARE ON: Mo Fahim, staff Tuesday, Apr. 14th, 2020 Cathy Menard, the territory's chief coroner. On Tuesday April 14th, CBC North reported on the death of an infant from Kugluktuk, Nunavut late last week while self-isolating with his father in a Yellowknife hotel and the ensuing investigation. MyYellowknifeNow reached out to the NWT Chief Coroner’s Office for a comment on the matter and received the following reply; Attributed to NWT Chief Coroner Cathy Menard; The Chief Coroner’s office has advised: There is an ongoing investigation under the Chief Coroner’s office for an infant in Yellowknife. We are following the same process that is followed for every death that occurs when a person dies outside of their own territory, province or country. Given that the investigation is ongoing, and also to ensure that people are not alarmed without substantive reason, I encourage you to not speculate that this death investigation is a result of the current health pandemic.