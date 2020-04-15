In a post to the Organizer’s Instagram page, the board for Festival on Franklin has decided to cancel this years Festival due to extenuating circumstances surrounding COVID-19.

Organizers explain that Festival on Franklin is funded by the generosity of the community and small businesses, with the uncertainty of the economy they want the community to focus on themselves and their families during this time.

FoF organizers extend a huge thank you to those businesses who had reached out and were getting revved up for this years event and they appreciate the enthusiasm which will help in making next years’ event that much bigger.