On Wednesday April 15th, GNWT released a statement announcing the extension of both the Territorial Public Health Emergency and State of Emergency.

Both extensions take effect as of April 15, 2020 and expire April 28, 2020.

Diane Thom, Minister of Health and Social Services extended the territory-wide Public Health Emergency which was first extended on April 1 under the Northwest Territories’ Public Health Act.

Premier Caroline Cochrane, in her capacity of Minister of Municipal and Community Affairs extended the territory-wide state of emergency under the Emergency Management Act.

The Public Health Emergency was extended on the recommendation of Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Kami Kandola.

This follows the two new orders issued earlier this week instituting a ban on indoor gatherings, limiting outside get-togethers to less than 10 people with strict social distancing of two metres maintained, ordered the closure of certain businesses and issued strict guidance to those wishing to remain open, and ordered processes and procedures for continued operation at remote work camps in the NWT.

The statement says thus far, the Northwest Territories has only imported cases related to travel with no evidence of community spread.

According to NWT’s Cheif Public Health Officer Dr. Kami Kandola keeping ahead of the spread is the best way to stay as close to a flat curve as possible, and is one way to limit the time required for strict measures for NWT residents.

Dr. Kandola has indicated she will continue to recommend extensions to the Public Health Emergency until the situation has changed considerably across Canada.