On Wednesday April 15th, the government of Northwest Territories released a statement confirming all winter fuel resupply was completed on April 9, 2020 to the following communities;

Colville Lake

Délı̨nę

Fort Good Hope

Gameti

Nahanni Butte

Sambaa K’e

Tsiigehtchic

Tulita

Wekweètı̀

Whatı̀

Wrigley

NWT Minister of Infrastructure and Industry, Tourism and Investment, Katrina Nokleby states the short winter road resupply season is vitally important for businesses and residents in these 11 communities who rely on winter roads for the delivery of fuel.

Minister Nokleby ended the statement saying;

“During these unprecedented times, residents should be reassured; your government is working for you. The delivery of fuel to northern communities is essential, and so too are the dedicated workers who make it happen. I want to thank the many workers across the North for their commitment and dedication, and to our residents for their help in combating the COVID-19 virus.”

In the release the GNWT states it is responsible for the purchase, transport, and storage of fuel for 16 communities in the Northwest Territories that are not served by the private sector and rely heavily on diesel and gasoline for electricity generation, heating, and transportation. Local contractors then sell and distribute these petroleum products to residents and businesses.

The GNWT also manages the resupply of diesel fuel in 20 communities on behalf of the Northwest Territories Power Corporation (NTPC).