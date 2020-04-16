On April 15th, in the government of NWT’s weekly COVID-19 response media briefing, NWT’s Chief Public Health Officer confirmed that as of April 15th, NWT’s Enforcement Task Force has responded to and closed 189 investigations into alleged violations of Dr. Kami Kandola’s Public Health Orders.

42 investigations are open and 24 cases were closed due to a lack of information.

To date, 2487 self-isolation plans have been presented to the GNWT’s Enforcement Task Force.

By region 8.6 percent are in Beaufort Delta, 4 percent in Dehcho, 5.7 percent in Fort Smith, 9.2 percent in Hay River, 2.3 percent in Sahtu, 1.9 percent in Tlicho, 55.3 percent in Yellowknife and 12.8 percent in OOT.

Dr. Kami highlighted the the fact that all NWT long term care facilities have already been on an updated set of ramped up and strict protection guidelines a month prior to Health Canada’s recently released set of guidelines for increased protections measures in Long Term Care Homes.

Confirming that the government of NWT is actively assessing how to best protect the most vulnerable residents.

As for the territorial supply of personal protective equipment, Territorial Medical Director at Northwest Territories Health and Social Services Authority (NTHSSA), Dr. Sarah Cook confirmed that the NTHSSA’s territorial stock of these supplies is not experiencing supply chain, or stock issues.

She acknowledges the ongoing pandemic-fueled worldwide shortage of these supplies, but reassures residents the NWT is well stocked up on PPE.