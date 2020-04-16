***UPDATE

The government of NWT’s Minister of Finance officially released a statement around 3:48 PM Wednesday April 16th detailing new changes to the Liquor Regulations, effective immediately, to put limits on the amount of liquor that can be sold daily to individual customers in territorial liquor stores.

“Alcohol and its availability is an important issue for all northerners. The restrictions we have put in place support the GNWT’s balanced approach to managing alcohol in our territory. These purchase restrictions are meant to ensure that residents will continue to have access to alcohol in those communities that permit it, while making it more difficult for bootlegging activity that takes advantage of vulnerable residents. “ -Caroline Wawzonek, Minister of Finance

As of Thursday, April 16, the following restrictions have been put in place:

A maximum daily purchase of no more than six 375 ml containers of spirits; or a maximum daily purchase amount of $200 for individual customers

maximum daily purchase amount of $200 for individual customers Individuals who wish to purchase a single item with a price point above the daily $200 limit will continue to be allowed to do so.

New restrictions do not apply to the wholesale purchase of liquor by a license or permit holder.

At the Fort Simpson liquor store , customers can still purchase, at a maximum, any of the following combinations: Three 375 ml containers of spirits and twelve containers of beer Three 375 ml containers of spirits and two bottles of wine Two bottles of wine (maximum 2 litres) and twelve containers of beer Twenty-four containers of beer and one bottle of wine

, customers can still purchase, at a maximum, any of the following combinations: All NWT liquor stores remain open with the following limited hours: Yellowknife, Inuvik and Hay River are open from noon to 7 PM, Monday to Saturday Fort Smith is open from 2 PM to 6 PM, Monday to Saturday Fort Simpson is open from 3 PM to 7 PM, Monday to Saturday Norman Wells is open from 4 PM to 8 PM, Monday to Thursday, and 3 PM to 8 PM, Friday and Saturday.



Wawzonek noted changes are being made in response to requests from Members of the Legislative Assembly, as well as community and Indigenous leaders across the territory, in an effort to deter bootlegging activity in the NWT’s communities.

