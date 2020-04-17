The federal government has agreed to Quebec’s request to send 125 members of the Canadian Armed Forces to help with long-term care homes.

Prime Minister Trudeau gave the update in his daily address, adding that to date 7.5 million Canada Emergency Response Benefit payments have been made.

He mentioned Friday marks the 38th anniversary of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms which protects the notion of choice

Trudeau says he is grateful that Canadians have chosen to protect and care for one another

The federal government is also investing $1.7-billion to clean up orphan and inactive wells in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and BC.

Trudeau says this will help maintain 5200 jobs in Alberta alone and close to 10000 jobs countrywide.

He also released a $750-million emission reduction fund with a focus on methane-caused pollution to create and maintain jobs

That will include $75-million allocated to oil and energy emission pollution reduction that will help offshore operations in Newfoundland.

The federal government is also working with BDC and EDC to expand credit support for medium sized energy companies particularly at risk.

Trudeau also announced new help is on the way for smaller and rural business, artists as well as Canadian entrepreneurs.

Trudeau said $962-million will be sent to regional development agencies and community future networks to help ensure smaller or more rural business are getting the support they need.

As well as the allocation of $270-million to Futurepreneur and the industrial research assistance program to support innovators and other start-ups across Canada.

The federal government is also investing $500-million in Heritage Canada to support artists, creators and the sports sector.

