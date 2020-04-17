News Ottawa; Canada Day to be celebrated virtually this year SHARE ON: Casey Kenny, staff Friday, Apr. 17th, 2020 (Supplied by Pixabay) Canada Day will be celebrated virtually this year due to COVID-19. The federal government is foregoing an in-person party at Major’s Hill Park to an online celebration. Canadian Heritage is working with Canadian artists and artisans to pull together a virtual celebration for July 1st. More details are expected shortly. The federal government has announced they’ve decided to celebrate Canada Day virtually in a way that will allow Canadians to come together to share our pride. They say more details will be announced soon.