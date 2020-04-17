Canada Day will be celebrated virtually this year due to COVID-19.

The federal government is foregoing an in-person party at Major’s Hill Park to an online celebration.

Canadian Heritage is working with Canadian artists and artisans to pull together a virtual celebration for July 1st. More details are expected shortly.

