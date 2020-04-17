On Friday April 17th, Ecology North released a statement announcing Earth Week 2020 set for April 20 through 26th will be taking a different approach this year through online events and activities.

Due to social distancing protocols this year will look a little different than in the past. There will be different interactive and fun events for families and individuals highlighted every day during Earth Week. Check out their online events calendar at ecologynorth.ca

The organization says this year marks the 50th anniversary of the first Earth Day and Ecology North has been celebrating this occasion with a week-long event as long as they can remember.