Taiga Environmental Laboratory (Taiga Lab) is set to provide NWT workers with a reliable supply of hand sanitizer to help ensure their safety without depleting the publicly-available (commercial) supply of this critical product.

Taiga Lab is part of the GNWT Department of Environment and Natural Resources and is the only full-service environmental analytical laboratory north of 60.

The lab has state-of-the-art lab equipment, a complete lab facility, lab technicians, quality control and quality assurance personnel, as well as a chemist on staff.

The lab is able to produce up to 300 litres of hand sanitizer a day, if required. So far, producing more than 1,700 litres of hand sanitizer for GNWT frontline workers.

“I am incredibly grateful to all our frontline workers, including our officers, airport staff and healthcare workers, for the important work they are doing during this health crisis. Our experts at Taiga Lab are happy to be able to support them by providing a reliable supply of hand sanitizer to help keep their hands clean and reduce the spread of COVID-19. We are all in this together, and we all have a role to play in protecting our families, our elders and our communities.” -Shane Thompson, Minister of Environment and Natural Resources

In a statement released Friday April 17th, government officials announced Taiga Lab is stepping up to support the response to COVID-19 in the Northwest Territories by producing hand sanitizer for Government of the Northwest Territories (GNWT) workers that interact with the public.

As in the rest of Canada and world, GNWT recognizes that hand sanitizer is in short supply in the Northwest Territories due to increased demand during this health crisis.