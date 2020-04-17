The City of Yellowknife made a facebook post late last night warning residents of what seems to be an ongoing phone scam posing as the City of Yellowknife and attempting to survey residents.

In today’s Minute with the Mayor on The Moose 100.1 FM, Greg asked Yellowknife`s Mayor Rebecca Alty about the calls, which she responded to saying;

Apparently there is somebody saying they are the city and that they are conducting a COVID-19 survey. That is not true, the city is not conducting this research. We always put out any information either on our website of facebook orwill have ads up when we are conducting a survey in the City. So if you do get a call and they say they are from the city of Yellowknife, just hang up. It’s not true.“ Mayor of Yellowknife, Rebecca Alty

Residents say its a local number that comes up, but the Mayor reassures Yellowknifers that the city is not doing any survey of this kind.