The Town of Hay River announced April 9th they will be undertaking additional river breakup mitigation and preparedness activities this year in consideration of COVID-19 constraints.

Physical distancing, gathering limitations, self-isolation requirements, and other safe practices related to COVID-19 will influence how any response would be conducted.

The Town is preparing for various levels of breakup scenarios and severity.

Included in the scenario planning is the potential evacuation of Vale Island.

Evacuations have been an activity conducted in past breakups.

To maintain physical distancing practices under an evacuation, the Town, working with other government bodies, is currently developing options to accommodate Vale Island residents.

Starting Thursday, April 9th Town staff reached out to residents of Vale Island to conduct a short survey to collect household information that will aid in helping to facilitate any evacuation that may occur, and to facilitate delivery of household preparedness information. The survey was completed on Thursday, April 16th.

