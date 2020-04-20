Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

On Monday April 20th, around noon, Government of NWT confirmed that all five positive COVID-19 patients in the Northwest Territories have recovered.

A person must test negative in two 24-hours apart Covid-19 tests to be declared recovered.

To date, the NWT had 5 confirmed cases, all of which recovered, 1574 NWT residents have tested negative and 27 tests are pending.

According to NWT Chief Public Health Officer, case numbers going down is no reason to loosen up on measures in place.

Because of the multiple day delay in laboratories reporting new cases, NWT still needs 3 to 4 days of no case activity to officially be COVID-19 clear.