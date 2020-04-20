In a post to their website, WestJet announced they will be removing approximately 4,000 weekly flights or 600 daily flights from May 5 through June 4, 2020.

The company states these changes are required to address significantly reduced guest demand during the COVID-19 crisis.

The changes effectively the Yellowknife – Edmonton daily flight May 5 to June 4 2020.

While some city pairings have been temporarily removed, Westjet continues to serve the 38 Canadian airports to which they currently operate, ensuring that those with essential travel requirements can get where they need to be and that cargo goods like blood , medical products and food supplies can continue to flow.

Bookings and full schedule details are available at westjet.com .

All transborder and international routes remain suspended at this time through June 4, 2020.

For guests with travel booked after May 5 through June 4, Westjet is proactively notifying them of their options