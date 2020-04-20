Earlier this week, United Way NWT announced the New Horizons Senior Program.

Funds will be awarded by May 6th .

UW NWT aims to use this program to support vulnerable residents of the NWT over 55 years old and/or their caregivers.

The grants are limited to $5,000 per community and organizations representing multiple communities can apply for more than $5,000.

To apply the organizations must represent or provide services to groups where at least 80% of participants are 55 years old or older, and/or their caregivers

please submit an application to office@nwt.unitedway.ca with the deadline being 30 April, 2020.

Funding has been received from the Employment and Social Development Canada’s New Horizons Senior Program and is focused on helping vulnerable residents of the NWT over 55 years old and/or their caregivers.

Eligible organizations hosting programs that provide relief during the COVID-19 pandemic who are supporting people in this category can receive up to $5,000.

UW NWT encourages any eligible organizations in the NWT who meet the guidelines and objectives to apply. If you have questions about whether your organization or program is eligible please email office@nwt.unitedway.ca

The United Way raises money through workplace campaigns and special events, as well as through private donations. All funds contributed to United Way NWT stays in the NWT.

United Way NWT receives Federal Funding to distribute to NWT Non-Profits