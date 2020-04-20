The votes are in and the House of Commons will sit one day a week with two virtual sittings until May 25th

MPs voted on the motion on how to hold parliamentary sittings though the rest of this pandemic this afternoon.

The Conservative Party’s amendment to hold two in-person sittings a week was defeated 22 against and 15 in favour.

The Liberal Party’s motion to sit one day a week and hold two virtual sittings a week passed 22 in favour, and 15 against.