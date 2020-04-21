The City of Yellowknife announced the Spring Clean-up program is set for May 17-23, 2020.

The deadline to apply has been extended to Thursday, April 30, at 5:00 p.m.

The program offers participating community groups $600 to clean-up an assigned area in the city after the spring snow melt.

“Spring Clean-up is an important event that helps to keep our city clean and provides necessary funding to various community organizations,” said Mayor Alty.

All necessary measures are being taken by the City to ensure this event adheres to the current NWT Public Health Order; each assigned area will allow for physical distancing of 6 feet by all participants, with groups of 10 volunteers or less assigned to each area.

The application form and eligibility information and can be found at www.yellowknife.ca/ springcleanup.

To stay up to date with the latest developments, visit www.yellowknife.ca.