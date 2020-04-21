Early Tuesday April 211st, NT RCMP released a statement confirming an unnamed youth is facing charges for various offences by the Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE) .

The suspect’s name is withheld under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The youth faces the following 5 charges in an ongoing investigation. Charges were laid Saturday, April 18, 2020.

Distribution of Intimate Images without Consent – Section 162.1(1) CC

Voyeurism – Section 162(5) CC

Extortion – Section 346(1.1) CC

Assault – Section 266 CC

Uttering Threats – Section 264.1(1) CC

The RCMP is not releasing the area of jurisdiction to prevent possible identification of the youth charged.

NT RCMP reminds parents and caregivers that child exploitation is not a victimless crime and can occur in any geographical location, regardless of size of community.

“We want to bring these charges to the public’s attention, to show that our unit can, and will, thoroughly investigate this type of file. We hope that these charges will both prevent this type of crime and provide hope to those who have been victims, that there may be justice” –Cpl Sandi Nischk, Officer in Charge, NT RCMP Internet Child Exploitation Unit.

Anyone with information on suspicious activity is asked to call their local RCMP Detachment, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 nwtnutips.com, (click on “submit a web tip”) or text: “nwtnutips” plus your message to 274637.

Interested in learning about important topics such as online child exploitation, cyberbullying and internet safety?