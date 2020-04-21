As of today, Health Canada confirms just over half a million Canadians were tested for COVID-19, with 6.5-percent testing positive. According to Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer, it is no doubt because of the sacrifices Canadians have made to prevent an explosive overwhelming of the country’s health care systems.

Dr. Theresa Tam says the federal government is now looking at the next phase while stressing extreme caution. She says, “We know the population’s immunity will not be high, so we will be looking at all kinds of settings with a risk assessment-based approach.” Tam says all sectors should begin planning innovative ways to get back in action while strictly following public health measures. She stressed that the new normal will be stopping the spread of COVID-19 and that crowded conditions and mass gatherings are “not in our near future.”

Meanwhile, applications to the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy will open Monday, April 27th. 90-percent will be processed by May 5th just a few days after applications are open according to Canada’s Treasury Board President. Jean-Yves Duclos says cheques and payments from the CEWS should be coming out shortly after. He also touched on the Canada Revenue Agency’s new CEWS web page containing a calculator to help businesses determine how much assistance they are eligible for.

**Written by Mo Fahim