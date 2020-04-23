Yellowknifer Matthew Gillard was picked in the Western Hockey League draft earlier today (April 22nd).

The defenceman was drafted in the 7th round (152nd overall) by Victoria Royals

The 14-year-old will have to wait to the 2021-2022 season to play in the WHL due to age restrictions.

Gillard had previously represented NWT at the 2019 Canada Winter Games in Red Deer, and was due to play in the recently COVID-19- cancelled 2020 Arctic Winter Games.