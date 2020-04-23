A fatal car crash Wednesday (April 22nd) afternoon on Highway 3 near Mosquito Creek, south of Behchoko claimed the life of one Behchoko woman and sent two people to Yellowknife Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Behchoko RCMP, Behchoko Ambulance and Fire Department responded to the single vehicle incident approximately 15 km south of Behchoko at approximately 5:00 pm.

RCMP says they located the vehicle on its roof, about 150 feet off the roadway.

Out of the vehicle’s five occupants, two individuals were transported by ground ambulance to Yellowknife for medical treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

A third occupant, a woman from Behchoko, was found deceased. And two are unaccounted for and police say a search for them is underway. .

RCMP say an investigation with the NWT Office of the Chief Coroner is underway and alcohol and/or drugs use is believed to be a factor.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Behchoko RCMP at 392-1111, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 nwtnutips.com, or text: “nwtnutips” plus your message to 274637.