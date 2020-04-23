YWCA NWT is reminding residents that women experiencing violence do not need to stay in an unsafe situation during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The organization says if you are a woman who is experiencing domestic abuse you can can call YWCA NWT’s 24/7 crisis line to get the help and support you need.

The YWCA NWT crisis line number is 1 (866) 223-7775.

You do NOT need to call the 8-1-1 line established by the Government of the Northwest Territories (GNWT) to seek a compassionate exemption

And you will not be fined for leaving your home to stay in an NWT Family Violence Shelter.

The group says they have confirmed with the NWT’s Chief Medical Health Officer that it is business as usual for NWT family violence shelters and that women should call the shelter as they have

always done, and that there is no need to call 811 or get special permission to leave.

In addition, shelter staff now mandate safety masks, temperature checks for people entering the shelter, additional cleaning protocols, and physical distancing within the shelters.

YWCA NWT operates family violence shelters in Yellowknife or Fort Smith, and YWCA staff can also help arrange your stay at other family violence shelters in the NWT.

Family violence shelters are open to any women experiencing violence in the NWT.

In addition, YWCA NWT will assist women who need an Emergency Protection Order (EPO).