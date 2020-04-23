In a statement released Thursday April 23rd, Minister of NWT Housing Corporation announced changes to the Transitional Rent Supplement Program (TRSP) to make it more responsive and accessible to NWT residents.

Paulie Chinna says there are families that are struggling to pay their rent because they may not be working or may be working less.

The Transitional Rent Supplement Program is a good resource for families struggling to keep current with their rent payments.

The TRSP provides rent supplement to residents renting in the private market.

If residents have low-to-modest income and their shelter costs are unaffordable, they may be eligible for assistance under the program.

Notable enhancements to the program include:

5-month duration to August 31, 2020

No requirement to take an NWTHC financial counselling course

No requirement to be arrears-free

Previous participants are eligible

Minimum $100 – maximum $500/month

Simplified application – available on NWTHC website

Phone inquiries to 1-844-698 4 663 (1-844-NWT-HOME)

TRSP was previously going to be discontinued on March, 31 but has been extended until August 31, 2020.

The NWTHC and Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) are working collaboratively to develop a rental support program called the Canada Housing Benefit