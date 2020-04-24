The government of the NWT is asking businesses to complete the Department of Industry, Tourism and Investment’s (ITI) COVID-19 Business Survey.

GNWT hopes to use the data collected to better understand the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on NWT businesses and what supports and measures will be needed to support economic recovery.

Businesses can access the survey through their membership in the NWT Chamber of Commerce, the Yellowknife Chamber of Commerce, the NWT/NU Chamber of Mines the NWT Manufacturers’ Association, the NWT Construction Association or Northwest Territories Tourism.

A copy could be completed here: COVID-19 – Resources for Businesses and Employers