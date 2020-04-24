NWT Chief Public Health Officer’s Office released an updated list of symptoms for COVID-19.

According to the statement sent April 24th, and remarks given in a press conference Wednesday April 22nd) current research has shown that individuals with COVID-19 might experience symptoms other than fever,  new or worsening cough, or shortness of breath.

The following symptoms have been added to the previously mentioned ones;

  • A general feeling of unease, or being ‘under the weather’
  • Muscle aches
  • Fatigue
  • Sore throat
  • Runny nose
  • Headache
  • Diarrhea
  • Vomiting
  • Loss of smell

The GNWT has expanded its testing strategy to include anyone experiencing a recent onset of these symptoms.

Residents who are not feeling well are urged to call 8-1-1 or to take the online NWT self-assessment and follow the provided advice.

Anyone experiencing severe symptoms such as difficulty breathing, and severe acute respiratory distress syndrome should call 9-1-1.