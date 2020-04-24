NWT Chief Public Health Officer’s Office released an updated list of symptoms for COVID-19.

According to the statement sent April 24th, and remarks given in a press conference Wednesday April 22nd) current research has shown that individuals with COVID-19 might experience symptoms other than fever, new or worsening cough, or shortness of breath.

The following symptoms have been added to the previously mentioned ones;

A general feeling of unease, or being ‘under the weather’

Muscle aches

Fatigue

Sore throat

Runny nose

Headache

Diarrhea

Vomiting

Loss of smell

The GNWT has expanded its testing strategy to include anyone experiencing a recent onset of these symptoms.

Residents who are not feeling well are urged to call 8-1-1 or to take the online NWT self-assessment and follow the provided advice.

Anyone experiencing severe symptoms such as difficulty breathing, and severe acute respiratory distress syndrome should call 9-1-1.