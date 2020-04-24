Hay River NewsNews Hay River; Annual curbside household cleanup postponed SHARE ON: Mo Fahim, staff Friday, Apr. 24th, 2020 Town of Hay River welcome sign. Emelie Peacock photo In a facebook post April 23rd around 8 PM, the Town of Hay River announced the town’s Annual Curbside Household Cleanup has been postponed until further notice. Town officials ask residents to not stock pile materials on their front yards or road as there is no time frame for when cleanup will happen. If you have questions or concerns, please contact the Town of Hay River office at 847-6522