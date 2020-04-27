Yanik D’Aigle, president of the Rotary Club of Yellowknife, passes a novelty cheque to Ben Linaker, United Way NWT board member. Photo from YK Rotary Club

Through the Together, We Are Strong campaign, the Rotary Club of Yellowknife is providing $12,000 to Yellowknife school boards for food support to children.

The campaign is held in partnership with the United Way and the Yellowknife Community Foundation

The Rotary Club usually sets one school each in Yellowknife Education District No. 1 and Yellowknife Catholic Schools to receive daily deliveries of preferred nutrition items identified by the schools.

However, as schools have been closed due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, these programs have been interrupted.

In a press release sent Monday (April 27th) morning, the Rotary Club of Yellowknife say they had $6,000 left in this year’s School Snack Program budget.

As such the Together, We Are Strong campaign is raising funds to support the immediate needs of NWT groups supporting those left vulnerable by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The club says Yellowknife Community Foundation has stated they will match donations to the campaign for up to $50,000.

The release also states the Union of Northern Workers was thrilled to see its seed donation grow in this fashion.

Club President, Yanik D’aigle noted as there is a cap of $5,000 per recipient in Together We Are Strong program, the remaining $2,000 will go to other well-deserving applicants, at the discretion of the United Way, facing food insecurity or other critical needs as a result of the COVID-19 shutdowns.