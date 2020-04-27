Behchoko RCMP are asking for help in locating 44-year-old Steven Theriault following the investigation into last week’s (April 22nd) fatal car crash south of Behchoko.

Theriault is being sought on an arrest warrant as a result of the fatal motor vehicle incident on Highway #3 April 22, 2020.

RCMP believe Steven Theriault, of Behchoko, was the driver of the vehicle that crashed, killing a female passenger.

Theriault and a second male left the scene before Behchoko RCMP could arrive.

The RCMP also want to ensure Theriault gets medical attention as it is believed he sustained injuries as a result of the incident.

In a release sent Monday April 27th, RCMP state that so far, attempts to locate Theriault have been unsuccessful.

They say he may still be in the Northwest Territories, but he may also have departed for Alberta.

Theriault is described as a First Nations male, 5’8” (177 cm), 230 lbs. (105 kg) with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Steven Theriault or the male who departed the scene with Theriault, is asked to contact the Behchoko RCMP at 867-392-1111.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, nwtnutips.com, or text: nwtnutips to 274637.