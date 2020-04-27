This morning (April 27th) Yellowknife Community Foundation revealed the Resilient Communities Fund to help Yellowknife rebuild as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Resilient Communities Fund will provide focused granting for projects that help the community recover and build resilience against the impacts of COVID-19 and future challenges.

The Foundation expects to start making grants from the Fund later this year.

Robin Greig, President of the Yellowknife Community Foundation says Since 1993, the generosity of Yellowknifers, past and present, has helped award over $1.6 million in grants and scholarships.

Check out our website at: www.ykcf.ca/donate or call (867) 446 4527 to donate.

The Resilient Communities Fund follows the Yellowknife Community Foundation’s two recent programs; ‘Together, we are strong’ – a partnership with United Way NWT to address immediate issues across the NWT and the Yellowknife Community Foundation’s doubling of the number of scholarships in 2020.