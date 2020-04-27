Yellowknife RCMP say they arrested a local woman on a Friday April 24th search after reports of illegal liquor sales coming from an apartment building on 47th Street.

The 23 year old woman was charged with the illegal sale of liquor pursuant to section 74 of the NWT Liquor Act.

The investigation started Wednesday April 22nd, when RCMP stated they were patrolling downtown Yellowknife when they noticed what appeared to be illegal liquor sale activity coming from the 47th street apartment building.

In a statement released Monday April 27th, RCMP say the Yellowknife RCMP General Investigation Section then started an NWT Liquor Act investigation and obtained a Search Warrant.

RCMP found and seized cash and several bottles of 375 ml of vodka as well as 750 ml of Private Stock fortified wine in the search on April 24th.

In the statement Yellowknife RCMP Detachment Commander says he believes the illegal alcohol was destined to the downtown, vulnerable citizens.

Insp. Alex Laporte reassures residents the RCMP is dedicated to continuing to work with their partners to curb this illegal activity.

Anyone with information on suspicious activity is asked to call Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 nwtnutips.com, or text: “nwtnutips” plus your message to 274637.