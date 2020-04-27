The government of Northwest Territories is ramping up its local supply chain of personal protective equipment, and is providing funding support for local businesses and artists to help as well.

In a news release Monday April 27th, NWT’s Minister of Industry, Tourism and Investment (ITI) along with NWT’s Chief Public Health Officer officially announced ITI will be accepting funding applications from NWT businesses and artists interested in manufacturing PPE as well as other non-medical products.

ITI Minister Katrina Nokleby says they will be looking for proposals that demonstrate a business case for the development of PPE and cloth face masks within the NWT.

Products include:

Certified medical face masks

Certified face shields

Certified hand sanitizer; and

Non-medical cloth face masks that can be used by the public

ITI will provide:

Up to $1,000 for the purchase of raw materials for the manufacturing of non-medical cloth face masks; and

Up to $25,000 for the purchase of raw materials and equipment for the manufacturing of medically certified products. (Successful applicants will need to demonstrate that they have the capacity and expertise required to meet federal medical certification processes, and begin production in a timely manner).



Applicants are encouraged to submit their proposals as soon as possible to their regional ITI office in order to further discuss their ideas and approach.

Applications will only be accepted until market demand in the territory is met.

Consistent with public health guidelines to self-isolate, applications can only be sent, by e-mail, and should be directed to the appropriate ITI contact listed below:

DehCho Region: Jennifer_Thistle@gov.nt.ca