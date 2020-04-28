The Prime Minister’s mother is in hospital this morning being treated for smoke inhalation. According to Radio-Canada, a fire broke out at Margaret Trudeau’s Montreal apartment building around 11:30 last night.

Reports suggest the fire broke out on a patio before spreading forcing three families out of their homes.

Trudeau is expected to recover.

The damage was held to the apartment where the fire started but a cause is not yet clear. Justin Trudeau tweeted earlier this morning that his mother is doing fine and thanked everyone for their good wishes.