NWT will probably see border and travel restrictions stick around till a vaccine is found, according to the NWT Chief Public Health Officer.

In a press conference this morning (Tuesday April 28th), Dr. Kami Kandola confirmed that all restrictions that have to do with people coming into the NWT will probably be kept in place for the foreseeable future.

What residents will see ease over the next short while is limits on public gatherings and businesses getting back to work.

Dr. Kandola held this morning briefing to further clarify the new amendments she introduced yesterday (April 27th) regarding essential service workers as well as other categories of workers in the NWT.

She also said to be on the look out for announcements over the coming weeks with regards to pulling back restrictions.

Dr. Kandola refereed to yesterday’s amendments and the coming announcements as possibly the final wave of measures being implemented as a response to COVID-19.

She says past this point, the focus will be on ramping up NWT’s resources to better prepare for the coming 2nd and possibly 3rd waves of infection.