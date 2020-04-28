On Friday April 24th, a 25-year-old Yellowknife man was arrested and charged by RCMP after he was “caught him in the act” drug dealing in the parking lot of a local business.

RCMP say the subsequent search of the suspect’s residence led the police to find and seize;

over $50,000 in Canadian and US currency

approximately three pounds of cannabis

numerous individually packaged doses of Cannabis Resin

a small quantity of Psilocybin (Magic Mushrooms)

In addition, a search of the man’s vehicle following his arrest led to the seizure of approximately 95 grams of cocaine.

Kyle Ormiston, 25 years old, has been charged with the one count of Trafficking Cocaine, one count of Possession of Cannabis for the Purpose of Selling, one count of Possession of Proceeds of Crime Exceeding $5000 and one count of Possession of Psilocybin.

In a release sent Tuesday April 28th, RCMP say a member was on patrol when he saw activity consistent with a drug transaction occurring in the parking lot.

The police officer intervened and formulated grounds to arrest a male adult.

Ormiston was brought before a Justice of the Peace and was released for court on August 18.

Anyone with information on suspicious activity is asked to