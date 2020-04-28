The death of a 35 year old Yellowknife man in his apartment early this morning around 2 AM April 28th has led RCMP to start an investigation into possible suspicious activity.

In a release sent the afternoon of April 28th, Yellowknife RCMP say they received a call for service to attend an apartment unit in the area of 53rd Street and 50th Avenue.

The City of Yellowknife Emergency Medical Services were already on site, trying to revive a 35-year-old man.

Upon arrival, RCMP members found the victim, deceased, in the unit.

According to preliminary evidence, RCMP is considering the death as suspicious.

NT RCMP Police Dog Services were called in support, as well as Yellowknife RCMP General Investigation Section.

Yellowknife RCMP engaged the NT RCMP Major Crime Unit and Forensic Identification Services.

The investigation is done in conjunction with the NT Office of the Chief Coroner.

Anyone with information on suspicious activity is asked to call