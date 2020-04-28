NWT Premier and the Minister of Health and Social Services announced extensions today to the two NWT-issued emergency orders, effective till May 12th.

The territory-wide Public Health Emergency and State of Emergency take effect April 29 and are set to expire on May 12.

Minister of Health and Social Services Diane Thom extended the territory-wide Public Health Emergency under the Northwest Territories’ Public Health Act on the recommendation of Chief Public Health Officer Kami Kandola.

And Premier Caroline Cochrane, in her capacity as Minister of Municipal and Community Affairs, extended the territory-wide state of emergency under the Emergency Management Act.

In the release the GNWT states the Northwest Territories are currently in containment mode, with no evidence of community spread and all cases recovered.

But urging residents that the situation can change quickly without carefully managing the continued response.

Dr. Kandola has indicated she will continue to recommend extensions to the Public Health Emergency until the situation has changed considerably across Canada.