This Friday (May 1st), you’ll be able to see a map showing the collective image of Yellowknife’s support for frontline workers during this pandemic.

On Tuesday April 28th, the City of Yellowknife said they will be creating an online map to highlight addresses in Yellowknife that recognize front line workers or brighten Yellowknifer’s days, through the use of lights, window displays, or other creative outlets.

The project is called “At Home Together” and is meant to visualize the concept of “we are all at home together!”

City officials are asking residents who would like to participate to email events@yellowknife.ca with their address, a short note and an optional photo.

There is no submission deadline but residents are encouraged to get involved and register!

According to the city’s website they will accept all forms of entries.

And in case you don’t have anything to display, you can still participate by puting teddy bears, hearts, or art-works in your window, turning Christmas lights on for front line workers, or by posters and lawn displays.

For more information, visit www.yellowknife.ca/athometogether.

The first At Home Together map will be published on the City website on Friday, May 1