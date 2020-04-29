Demolition crews, starting tomorrow (Wednesday April 29th) will taking down Yellowknife’s former Northern Frontier Visitors Centre.

Over the past 12 days the site has been undergoing selective interior demolition and salvage.

In a release Tuesday April 28th, the Government of the NWT advised residents that demolition of the former Visitors Centre is underway in Yellowknife.

This is the set demolition schedule:

April 29-May 3: Building demolition.

May 3-May 9: Material sorting (Subject to change).

May 10-May 16: Site clean up (Subject to change).

The facility closed to the public in 2017 due to deterioration.

For everyone’s health and safety, GNWT says fencing has been added around the property and only authorized workers can enter.

According to the release the GNWT is working to determine future use of this important property.