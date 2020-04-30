This morning saw confirmation of the first COVID-19 case in Nunavut’s Pond Inlet.

Canada’s Minister of Indigenous Services says community and territorial governments will be giving their full attention to implement appropriate contact tracing and maximum containment.

Marc Miller also says as of today $690 million in funding has been directly allocated by Indigenous Services towards the COVID-19 health response.

Miller says this includes activities undertaken directly by the department such as procurement of supplies and nursing services as well as the preparedness measures being undertaken by communities.

He says ISC has increased the number of Crisis Intervention counsellors on shift after receiving more than a hundred calls and chats a week, linked to COVID-19.

Miller says the Hope for Wellness helpline is available to provide immediate culturally safe telephone Crisis Intervention support for First Nations, Inuit and Metis, 24/7 and the number is 1 855-242-3310.