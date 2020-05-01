The NWT Alert Ready alarm was tested Wednesday, May 8th at 1:55 p.m. Emelie Peacock photo

Flood season is upon us and the government of the NWT is reminding residents that the best way to be ready is to be prepared.

The following communities are all in flood prone areas and residents in these communities are encouraged to take steps to ensure they are prepared and protected;

Hay River

Fort Simpson

Fort Liard

Nahanni Butte

Tulita

Fort Good Hope

Fort McPherson

Aklavik

Tuktoyaktuk

Regional staff with Municipal and Community Affairs are working with at risk communities to ensure emergency and evacuation plans are compliant with the public health measures currently in place.

NWT residents are reminded to be aware of the risk in their area, have an emergency plan and kit ready.

In the event of an evacuation, follow the directions provided by emergency management officials.

In an event of flooding, residents may see or hear a public alert through the NWT Alert system on cell phones, radio stations and cable networks in the event of an emergency.

The NWT Alert system, part of the national public alerting system, provides public alerts to NWT residents during emergencies and disasters.

The Alert Ready system was developed by federal, provincial and territorial emergency management officials, Environment Canada and the broadcast industry to ensure you receive alerts immediately through radio, TV or cellphones.

For more information on public alerting and the Alert Ready system visit www.alertready.ca