Yellowknife Women’s shelters are getting a funding boost through donations from the De Beers Group.

De Beers Group announced this morning (April 30th) they will be providing a total of nearly $70000 (US$50K) to be shared among four shelters in the communities surrounding their Gahcho Kué and Victor operations.

In the NWT, the YWCA NWT and the Yellowknife Women’s Centre (YWC) will receive funds to manage logistics to move families to shelters, and to purchase food and other supplies for families who had to leave behind their household possessions.

This follows the group’s early April contribution of cash donations to each of the six Indigenous Impact Benefit Communities associated with Gahcho Kué Mine as well as providing food hampers to YWC and the Yellowknife Sobering Centre.