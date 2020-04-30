The Canadian Armed Forces have identified the five crew members missing from a Cyclone helicopter crash off the coast of Greece.

Sub-lieutenant Abbigail Cowbrough’s body has been recovered. She is from Dartmouth, Nova Scotia.

Minister of Defence Harjit Sajjan says the flight data recorder and the voice recorder have been found and the Flight Safety Team is leaving today to continue to investigate.

A cause of the crash is not known, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says, “I can assure you we will get answers in due course.” The other missing crew members are as follows: