The territorial government is sending help to the region’s recycling operators.

NWT’s Minister of Environment and Natural Resources says the aim is to offset costs directly associated with loss of income since the March 19th COVID-closure of recycling depots.

Shane Thompson says the new funding will support recycling depots and processing centres during the COVID-19 state of emergency.

For processing centres

a one-time payment of $5,000 will be provided while staff and operators explore federal funding opportunities

Inuvik, Hay River and Yellowknife are the only three regional processing centres eligible for the one-time payment

For recycling depots, the COVID-19 Recycling Operator Support Program was created to help ensure the long-term viability of licensed beverage container depots and processing centres in the NWT and is intended to sustain regularly operated depots in the 2019/20 fiscal year.